Japan keen to strengthen relations with Turkmenistan

Japanese Emperor Akihito expressed interest in strengthening relations with Turkmenistan in his message to the Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported June 9. Emperor Akihito sent the message on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Turkmenistan. "Observing the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, I sincerely hope that relations between our countries based on the principles of friendship and cooperation would continue to be consolidated.

