Iran manages unexpected Turkmen gas export cut

Monday Jun 5

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2 By Dalga Khatinoglu - Trend: Iran has "perfectly managed" the unexpected gas export cut by Turkmenistan since January 1, 2017, Ali Shakarami the head of operation Dispatching Control Centre of NIGC told Trend. According to him, Iran's housing sector was supplied properly with gas in peak demand period , though the country had to use more liquid fuels in power plants.

Chicago, IL

