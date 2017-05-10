Int'l Energy Charter reps urge UN to draft energy transit deal
Participants of the International Energy Charter Forum held in Ashgabat May 30-31 urged the UN regional commissions, international energy and financial organizations to take an active part in the drafting of a multilateral framework agreement on the transit of energy resources, reports the online newspaper Nebit-Gaz. Over 80 participants, including ministers, high-level officials and leading experts from the International Energy Charter member and observer countries, international energy and financial organizations, energy companies and research institutions took part in the forum.
