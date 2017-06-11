IMF Executive Board Concludes 2017 Ar...

IMF Executive Board Concludes 2017 Article IV Consultation with Turkmenistan

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

On May 26, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan, a major natural gas producer, continues to adjust to a difficult external environment, including persistently low hydrocarbon prices and slower economic activity in trading partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC