Greece says aims to enhance co-op with Turkmenistan

Relations between Turkmenistan and Greece are based on sincere friendship that has long been linking the peoples of the two countries, President of Greece Prokopios Pavlopoulos said in a letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The Greek president addressed the letter on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

