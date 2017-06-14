For Turkmen Visitors, Tour Guides A M...

For Turkmen Visitors, Tour Guides A Must 'At All Times' During Asian Indoor Games

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Weekday Magazine

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov waves to the media during the starting ceremony of a 500-day nationwide horse race at the historical site of Nisa just outside Ashgabat on May 5, 2016, in preparation for the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. Turkmen officials say they're expecting tens of thousands of foreign tourists to pour in for the Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games that the normally cloistered country is hosting in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC