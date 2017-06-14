Confidence in Turkmen manat increased - president

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Practical steps taken within the framework of the monetary reform of Turkmenistan made it possible to increase confidence in the national currency, the Turkmen manat, the country's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said. He made the remarks at a meeting with representatives of the financial and banking sphere in Turkmenistan, the Altyn Asyr national TV channel reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.