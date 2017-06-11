Central Asian countries adopt declara...

Central Asian countries adopt declaration on countering terrorism

Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopted a joint declaration on strengthening regional collaboration to counter terrorism, the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia said in a message. The document was signed in Ashgabat at a meeting of the High-Level United Nations-Central Asian Dialogue on Implementing the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia, chaired by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Chicago, IL

