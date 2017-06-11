Central Asia has chances to join SGC ...

Central Asia has chances to join SGC - expert

Central Asian gas has chances to become additional source for the Southern Gas Corridor project, but some issues need to be resolved before that, Bruce Pannier, US expert on Central Asia and energy issues, told Trend June 22. "Including Central Asia in the Southern Gas Corridor has been the EU policy for almost a decade. Representatives from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan attended the EU summit in Prague in May 2009 when the "Southern Corridor - New Silk Road" project was unveiled," recalled the expert.

