Central Asia has chances to join SGC - expert
Central Asian gas has chances to become additional source for the Southern Gas Corridor project, but some issues need to be resolved before that, Bruce Pannier, US expert on Central Asia and energy issues, told Trend June 22. "Including Central Asia in the Southern Gas Corridor has been the EU policy for almost a decade. Representatives from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan attended the EU summit in Prague in May 2009 when the "Southern Corridor - New Silk Road" project was unveiled," recalled the expert.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
