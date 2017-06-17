17:10 Turkmenistan hosts Central Asia...

17:10 Turkmenistan hosts Central Asian International Environmental Forum

Read more: AkiPress

A three-day Central Asian International Environmental Forum began its work at Ashgabat on June 5, the Turkmen foreign ministry reported. Representatives of the Central Asian governments, leaders and international and regional organizations, diplomatic missions in Turkmenistan, leading experts in the field of environmental protection, representatives of the ecological sector and the media are taking part in the forum.

Chicago, IL

