16:39 Turkmen Greco-Roman wrestler wins gold at Junior Asian Championship

Seydulla Tazayev of Turkmenistan won a gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling in the weight category up to 60 kg at Asian Junior Wrestling Championship in Chinese Taipei, the state news agency reported. Seydulla, 17, had a tough road to the 60kg Greco-Roman finals, wrestling back from an early deficit in his quarterfinal and finals match.

Chicago, IL

