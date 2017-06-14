15:34 75yo pensioner from Namangan who wanted to cycle to Mecca returns home due to lack of visa
A 75-year-old pensioner from Namangan region, who headed to Mecca for hajj on his bicycle, returned home due to the lack of visa on the border of Turkmenistan, centralasian.org reports. "I wasn't allowed to cross the border.
