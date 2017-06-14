14:53 Nazarbayev welcomes President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Astana

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev greeting President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Astana thanked him for accepting the invitation to participate in the opening of EXPO-2017 international exhibition in Astana. "The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has reached completion, and it resulted in the admission of two new states to the Organization - India and Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.