14:31 International Fund for Saving Aral Sea office opens in Ashgabat

The President of Turkmenistan signed a package of documents related to the country's chairmanship in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in 2017-2019 last week. In particular, in accordance with the Regulations on the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in Ashgabat, the Executive Committee of IFAS was established; their structures as well as the Regulations on the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea were approved, the Turkmen foreign ministry reported.

