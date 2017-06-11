13:37 Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Hungarian political consultations
The Hungarian delegation was led by the State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Mr. Istvan Mikola. The parties noted high level political and diplomatic cooperation and discussed the possibilities for further expanding interaction in these fields.
