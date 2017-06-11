12:35 Ashgabat discusses outcomes of UN chief's visit

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a briefing on results of the visit to Turkmenistan Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres on June 15, the official media report. Heads and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and representations of international organizations, as well as representatives of mass-media accredited in Turkmenistan, faculty and students of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan took part in the briefing.

