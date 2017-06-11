11:53 Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation discu...

11:53 Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation discussed in Ashgabat

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: AkiPress

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the UN - Central Asia High Level Dialogue, met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on June 13. The talks focused on implementation of the earlier reached agreements between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan reported. These subscription fees are for private individuals only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC