11:18 Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Japan...

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Mr. Fumio Kishida in Tokyo as part of his official visit to Japan to participate in the 12th joint meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen economic cooperation committees, the press service of the Turkmen foreign ministry reported. A wide range of issues of cooperation in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian fields was discussed.

