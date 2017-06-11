11:12 IMF: Growth in Turkmenistan projected to accelerate slightly 6.5% in 2017
Turkmenistan, a major natural gas producer, continues to adjust to a difficult external environment, including persistently low hydrocarbon prices and slower economic activity in trading partners. Growth has been stable at above 6 percent over the past couple of years, supported by rising natural gas export volumes to China, expansionary credit policies, and industrial policies to substitute imports and promote exports.
