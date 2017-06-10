10:50 Turkmen leader turns 60 on June 29

10:50 Turkmen leader turns 60 on June 29

Berdimuhamedov was born on 29 June 1957 in Babarap, in what is now the Geok Tepe etrap of Ahal Province. The President of Turkmenistan since February 2007, Berdimuhamedov is a dentist by profession, served in the government under President Saparmurat Niyazov as Minister of Health beginning in 1997 and as Deputy Prime Minister beginning in 2001.

