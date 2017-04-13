Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan intensify co-op

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan intensify co-op

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on Apr. 30 discussed issues of the development of bilateral relations within the agreements reached during the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan in early March 2017 and the talks at the highest level, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported. Kamilov arrived in Ashgabat city Apr. 30 to attend the sixth meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue.

