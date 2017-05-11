Uzbekistan: President Cannot Get Enou...

Uzbekistan: President Cannot Get Enough of Turkmenistan

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

When Uzbekistan's president likes a place, he likes it to pay it a repeat visit, or so it would seem. Shavkat Mirziyoyev is set to go on a second trip to Turkmenistan on May 19-20 - he first went in March - at the behest of this Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC