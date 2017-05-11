Uzbekistan: President Cannot Get Enough of Turkmenistan

When Uzbekistan's president likes a place, he likes it to pay it a repeat visit, or so it would seem. Shavkat Mirziyoyev is set to go on a second trip to Turkmenistan on May 19-20 - he first went in March - at the behest of this Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

