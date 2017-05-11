Turkmenistan's Top Prosecutor Fired For 'Failing To Fight Corruption'

Turkmenistan's prosecutor-general has been dismissed for "failing to fight corruption among law enforcement officers," Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov said. Berdymukhammedov harshly criticized Amanmyrat Khallyev at a State Security Council session on May 4, saying he had been "unable to prevent corruption in a timely fashion" among police and prosecutors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.