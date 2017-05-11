Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Pledge Game-...

Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Pledge Game-Changing Energy, Power Cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

The love affair between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan shows every sign of intensifying, and in ways that could stand to benefit the region. In perhaps the most arresting news, the state energy companies of the two countries over the weekend reached a loose and non-binding agreement to jointly develop Caspian Sea oil and gas deposits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,949 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC