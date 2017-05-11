Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Pledge Game-Changing Energy, Power Cooperation
The love affair between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan shows every sign of intensifying, and in ways that could stand to benefit the region. In perhaps the most arresting news, the state energy companies of the two countries over the weekend reached a loose and non-binding agreement to jointly develop Caspian Sea oil and gas deposits.
