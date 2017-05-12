Turkmenistan sums up results of May 21 elections
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan sums up the results of the Sunday elections to the country's parliament instead of early retired members and to the local authorities in connection with changes in the administrative and territorial structure of regions. According to the Commission, all polling stations were simultaneously opened on the territory of constituencies in time.
