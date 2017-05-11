Turkmenistan ready to intensify co-op...

Turkmenistan ready to intensify co-op with Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Trend

There are broad opportunities to intensify fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation with Afghanistan today, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, Altyn Asyr national TV channel reported May 6. A Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has paid a working visit to Afghanistan this week. During the meeting, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stressed the constant commitment to the friendship and fruitful cooperation with fraternal Turkmenistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC