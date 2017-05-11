Turkmenistan plans to build highway to Kazakh border
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The plans on construction of the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan border highway with a length of 242 kilometers were revealed at the Turkmen government meeting, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ordered to study the issue of construction of this route, which will become the continuation of the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi high-speed multimodal highway.
