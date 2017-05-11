Turkmenistan on schedule with TAPI co...

Turkmenistan on schedule with TAPI construction

12 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Construction of the Turkmen section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline is being carried out according to the schedule, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported. Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Babayev at a government meeting in the country reported on the progress of the project's implementation, according to the newspaper.

Chicago, IL

