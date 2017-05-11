Turkmenistan: Is Corruption Probe Sig...

Turkmenistan: Is Corruption Probe Sign of Government Panic?

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov fired a number of top officials, as well as issued severe warning to many others, in a sign of increasing anxieties over state budget woes and widespread economic pain caused by a sharp decline in natural gas export revenues. A very public campaign against corruption in Turkmenistan is picking up steam with the issue receiving a most unusual airing in the country's rubberstamp parliament.

