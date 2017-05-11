Turkmenistan, France mull migration i...

Turkmenistan, France mull migration issues

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A meeting with the delegation of France took place in the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, the migration service said in a message May 17. "Following the exchange of views on the possibilities of the Turkmen-French cooperation, a mutual desire was expressed to establish closer contacts between the two countries in the sphere of migration," said the message. "In this context, the Turkmen side was acquainted with the skills of the 'Identite' division of the Oberthur Technologies company in the field of manufacturing passports, IDs," the message said.

Chicago, IL

