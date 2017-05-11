Turkmenistan eyes to clean soil at Ca...

Turkmenistan eyes to clean soil at Caspian coastal zone

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A draft cleanup of soil at the Caspian coastal zone of Turkmenistan was presented at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, the Turkmen government said in a message. The project is planned to be implemented by a consortium of "Gazyk", "Hazar Balyk" Turkmen enterprises and the UK's Global Ecological Ventures Limited, according to the message.

