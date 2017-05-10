Turkmenistan establishes ties with wo...

Turkmenistan establishes ties with world's leading oil, gas companies

Turkmenistan is establishing strategic partnership in the energy sector with various countries by expanding it in the European, Asian, Far Eastern and South-Western directions, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said. President Berdimuhamedov made the remarks while addressing to the participants of the 8th Turkmenistan Gas Congress in Avaza, Turkmenistan May 23. "Turkmenistan is establishing mutually beneficial relations with the world's leading financial and oil and gas companies," the president added.

