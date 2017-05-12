Turkmenistan discusses co-op issues w...

Turkmenistan discusses co-op issues with regional countries

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed the cooperation issues with his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdyldaev and Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Aslov in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message May 2. The high-ranking delegations arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the sixth meeting of foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Central Asia + Japan dialogue. Earlier, Meredov met with Japanese and Uzbek foreign ministers.

Chicago, IL

