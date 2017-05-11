Turkmenistan discovers large natural gas field

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A promising natural gas field was discovered in the Uzun-Ada area in Turkmenistan's Balkan Region, the Turkmen government said in a message. Experts of the Turkmenneft state concern, after drilling an ultra-deep well with a projected depth of 7,150 meters, received a commercial inflow of natural gas within the interval of 6,689-6,695 meters.

