Turkmenistan discovers large natural gas field

A promising natural gas field was discovered in the Uzun-Ada area in Turkmenistan's Balkan Region, the Turkmen government said in a message. Experts of the Turkmenneft state concern, after drilling an ultra-deep well with a projected depth of 7,150 meters, received a commercial inflow of natural gas within the interval of 6,689-6,695 meters.

