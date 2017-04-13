Turkmenistan Braces for More Cost of Living Increases
President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov last week instructed a deputy prime minister in charge of the domestic energy industry to begin the process of installing gas meters in people's homes. To judge by earlier statements, however, the move appears more likely intended to slash government expenditures and gradually wean the population off the current generous system of subsidies.
