Turkmenistan, Belarus hold business talks

Friday May 26

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A business forum organized by the chambers of commerce and industry of Turkmenistan and Belarus has been held in Ashgabat, the Embassy of Belarus in Turkmenistan said in a message May 26. "The forum participants discussed development of bilateral cooperation at the level of business circles, including the supply chains, logistics and financing," the message said.

Chicago, IL

