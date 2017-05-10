Turkmenistan, Belarus hold business talks

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A business forum organized by the chambers of commerce and industry of Turkmenistan and Belarus has been held in Ashgabat, the Embassy of Belarus in Turkmenistan said in a message May 26. "The forum participants discussed development of bilateral cooperation at the level of business circles, including the supply chains, logistics and financing," the message said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.