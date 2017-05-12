Supporting private sector - main aim of reforms in Turkmenistan

Support to the private sector of economy is among important priorities in Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in his message to participants of the international exhibition of household goods, opened in Ashgabat on May 2. "On this basis, we set before ourselves the goal of significantly increasing the share of individual enterprises in the structure of GDP," said Berdimuhamedov in his message. Visitors of the international exhibition will be able to make sure that Turkmen entrepreneurs have achieved great success and steady progress in the production of competitive products, noted the Turkmen president.

