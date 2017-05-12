Supporting private sector - main aim ...

Supporting private sector - main aim of reforms in Turkmenistan

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Trend

Support to the private sector of economy is among important priorities in Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in his message to participants of the international exhibition of household goods, opened in Ashgabat on May 2. "On this basis, we set before ourselves the goal of significantly increasing the share of individual enterprises in the structure of GDP," said Berdimuhamedov in his message. Visitors of the international exhibition will be able to make sure that Turkmen entrepreneurs have achieved great success and steady progress in the production of competitive products, noted the Turkmen president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC