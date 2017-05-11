Some in Europe still interested in Trans-Caspian gas pipeline - expert

Some political and business groups in Europe remain interested in the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline, which will allow to supply Turkmen gas to EU, Marco Siddi, Senior Research Fellow of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, who focuses on EU energy policy believes. The analyst noted that prospects for the Trans-Caspian pipeline have not changed substantially in the last couple of two years as all the main hurdles remain in place: costs, competition from other projects, stagnating demand for gas in Europe, uncertainty about Turkmen supplies, undefined legal status of the Caspian Sea and Russian/Iranian opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.