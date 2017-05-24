Senior Chinese legislator visits Turk...

Senior Chinese legislator visits Turkmenistan on Belt-and-Road cooperation

Read more: Xinhuanet

Wang Chen, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee highlighted the fruitful China-Turkmenistan cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative during his visit to Turkmenistan on May 22-24. At the invitation of the Turkmen Parliament, Wang made the tour and met separately with Akdzha Nurberdyeva, chairperson of the Turkmen Parliament, and Kasymguly Babayev, chairman of the Turkmen Democratic Party, in Ashgabat, capital and the largest city of Turkmenistan.

