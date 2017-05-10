Russian-Turkmen relations of strategi...

Russian-Turkmen relations of strategic nature: Matviyenko

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russian-Turkmen relations are of a strategic nature, Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Chairman of the Turkmen Parliamentary Committee on Legislation and its Norms Serdar Berdimuhamedov, said the press release of the Russian Federation Council. The meeting was held within the framework of the 8th Nevsky International Ecological Congress, which took place in St. Petersburg May 25-26.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,529,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC