Russian-Turkmen relations of strategic nature: Matviyenko

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russian-Turkmen relations are of a strategic nature, Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Chairman of the Turkmen Parliamentary Committee on Legislation and its Norms Serdar Berdimuhamedov, said the press release of the Russian Federation Council. The meeting was held within the framework of the 8th Nevsky International Ecological Congress, which took place in St. Petersburg May 25-26.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.