Russian Black Sea Fleet doubles marit...

Russian Black Sea Fleet doubles maritime mission time in 2016

11 hrs ago

Russia 's Black Sea Fleet warships doubled the maritime operation time in 2016 compared with the previous year, Alexander Vitko, the commander of the fleet, told Russian Defense Ministry's newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Friday. "In 2016, Black Sea Fleet's warships and support vessels almost doubled the time they spend on maritime operation at sea compared with 2015, covering almost 340,000 nautical miles.

Chicago, IL

