Regional curators appointed in Turkmenistan

Sunday May 14

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree appointing a number of deputy prime ministers to supervise the country's regions, the Turkmen government said in a message. Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov will be a curator of the Ahal region, Bayram Annameredov will curate the Balkan region and Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev will curate the Dashoguz region.

