OSCE consults Turkmenistan on ombudsman law

Friday May 12 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A high-level roundtable discussion of the implementation of the new ombudsman law in Turkmenistan, effective from January 1, 2017, and of international standards, guidelines and good practices in establishing and strengthening national human rights institutions took place in Ashgabat, the OSCE said in a message. The newly-elected Turkmen Ombudsman and representatives of the Mejlis , the National Institute for Democracy and Human Rights under the President of Turkmenistan and other relevant state bodies participated in the event.

