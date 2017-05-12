OSCE consults Turkmenistan on combati...

OSCE consults Turkmenistan on combating terrorism financing

Some 30 officials representing financial institutions, relevant ministries, law enforcement and regulatory bodies of Turkmenistan participated in an OSCE-organized seminar held in Ashgabat on best practices in combating the financing of terrorism, the OSCE said in its press release. During the two-day event participants discussed the traditional methods of terrorism financing, and the emerging threats and vulnerabilities in this field.

