OSCE consulting Turkmenistan on use of renewable energy

Tuesday

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized a study visit to Vienna for representatives of the Turkmen State Energy Institute in Mary in order to show them international best practices in the field of renewable energy sources usage, said the OSCE in a message posted on its website. During the visit, the Turkmen delegation visited the Agricultural College Tulln and the Energiepark Bruck/Leitha complex, which generates electricity from wind and solar energy, as well as a biogas plant at the same location, says the message.

