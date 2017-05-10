Malaysian king: Ties with Turkmenista...

Malaysian king: Ties with Turkmenistan to further strengthen

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector King of Malaysia Sultan Muhammad V in his letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the established friendly and fraternal ties between the countries will continue to strengthen and expand. Sultan Muhammad V sent the letter to the Turkmen head of state on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

