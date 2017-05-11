Kazakhs, Turkmen Head To OPEC Meeting...

Kazakhs, Turkmen Head To OPEC Meeting With Own Aims

Thursday May 18 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Kazakhstan is reportedly not keen on the timing of the cuts, as its massive Caspian offshore field, Kashagan, has just started producing oil. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are sending representatives to Vienna on May 24-25 for a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters.

