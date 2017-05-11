Iran likely to get rid of its gas shortage

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran increased gas production by 25 billion cubic meters , or 9 percent to 285 bcm, during the last fiscal year , but its domestic demand growth rate has increased as well. Almost the entire growth occurred in the second half of the year on phases 17-21 of the South Pars gas field, that Iran shares with Qatar.

