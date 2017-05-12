In Northwestern Afghanistan, 'We Sold...

In Northwestern Afghanistan, 'We Sold Our Property...To Buy Weapons'

Saturday May 20

For more than three years now, Qishloq Ovozi and the Majlis podcast have been following events in northern Afghanistan, in the provinces that border Central Asia, while the situation there went from concerning to unstable. This reporting benefited greatly from the work and dedication of one person, Shamerdanguly Myrady, one of our correspondents in Afghanistan.

Chicago, IL

