Germany looks to develop ties with Turkmenistan

Friday May 5

Germany intends to do its utmost to develop relations with Turkmenistan, said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in his letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Only confronting together the global challenges of modern time, Germany and Turkmenistan will be able to jointly make important contributions to ensuring the peace and freedom of all people, creating conditions for their worthy life, said the letter.

Chicago, IL

